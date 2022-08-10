Annual South Tyneside Write Festival to return for 2022

The Write Festival will return for it’s sixth year kicking off at the end of August featuring a jam-packed programme of events taking place across the whole month of September.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 festivals were delivered differently than usual with events taking place virtually.
However this year the festival will be back at The Word, with other library venues across South Tyneside also offering a range of events, workshops, and performances.
Organisers say some familiar faces will return to the festival as well as some newcomers for this year.
A selection of authors will be giving talks including bestselling authors LJ Ross, M.W Craven, and Vera author Ann Cleeves in conversation with Julia Chapman.
There will also be a performance from Charles Dickens’ great-great-grandson Gerald Dickens, who bring’s some of his ancestor’s stories to life; a presentation from costume historian and dressmaker Meridith Towne; plus a dinosaur appearance for children and more
If you’re a writer or an aspiring writer, there will be plenty of writing workshops too. Whether you want feedback on your writing or want to find out more about being published, there will be the opportunity to get tips and advice from some industry insiders.
To find out more about this year’s festival or to book tickets for events, performances and workshops visit https://theworduk.org/write-festival/ for the full guide.