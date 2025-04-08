Discover Bishop Auckland’s culture and heritage during Food Festival weekend

Auckland Palace - Kitchen Courtyard

The Auckland Project is inviting visitors to explore the rich culture, heritage and hospitality of Bishop Auckland with a host of experiences and offers for the entire family during one of the town’s biggest weekends of the year – the Bishop Auckland Food Festival, taking place on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 April.

With thousands expected to descend on the town, The Auckland Project is offering a host of experiences and offers across its historic sites, making it the perfect time to explore everything Bishop Auckland has to offer.

Children can enjoy free entry to Auckland Palace and Gardens when accompanied by a paying adult, and available exclusively for Food Festival weekend there will be a £15 Auckland Palace and Gardens adult day ticket available. Those purchasing a day ticket will receive £15 off a Bishop’s Key within 30 days of original purchase – an annual pass offering unlimited access to The Auckland Project’s attractions.

Guests already holding a Bishop’s Key can enjoy free entry to Auckland Palace and Gardens all weekend. Please see website for details.

Bishop Auckland Food Festival from Auckland Tower

New for this spring, visitors can also enjoy free ‘Garden Walks & Talks’ with Clive Parker, a horticultural expert, during the Food Festival and Easter weekend. The 45-minute guided walks, including insight into the newly designed Paradise Garden, will take place at 1.30pm on Saturday 12th, Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April, meeting outside the Stone Hall entrance.

Clive brings decades of expertise to the role, with training from Kew Gardens and Askham Bryan College, and currently serves as Chair of the Institute of Horticulture (Northern Region). He also volunteers as a guide at Crook Hall, Gibside and Raby Castle Gardens.

Once home to the powerful Prince Bishops of Durham, the Palace offers an immersive journey through 900 years of history, set within ten acres of beautifully landscaped gardens. The attraction is open from 10.30am to 4pm, with tickets available from Auckland Tower.

Standing proudly in the town’s Market Place, Auckland Tower will also be open, offering free entry and panoramic views of the lively festival below.

In the Market Place, Spanish restaurant El Castillo will be serving up authentic tapas, paella and sangria throughout the weekend. Festivalgoers can either dine inside the restaurant or enjoy the restaurant’s outdoor stall.

A short stroll away, the Bishop’s Kitchen at Auckland Palace will be serving a fresh, seasonal menu, and guests can unwind with coffee and homemade cake in the sunny Kitchen Courtyard. Picnics are also welcome within the Palace grounds.

The Bishop Auckland Food Festival is one of the region’s most popular events, drawing in over 30,000 visitors in 2024, and featuring over 140 independent traders. This year promises another fun-filled weekend of food, fun and entertainment – from street food and craft drinks to homeware, cakes, cheeses and even pet treats.

Samantha Carswell, Visitor Development Coordinator at The Auckland Project, said: “From historic sites and sweeping views to international flavours and family-friendly offers, it’s set to be a lively and memorable weekend with The Auckland Project in the heart of Bishop Auckland. The Food Festival always brings such a fantastic energy to the town, and we’re thrilled to be part of it with a range of experiences that showcase the area’s unique culture and heritage.”

“Whether it’s your first time visiting or you’re a regular guest, there’s something for everyone to enjoy – from exploring the beautiful grounds of Auckland Palace and soaking in the views from Auckland Tower, to indulging in delicious food and drink from local and international vendors. We’re also pleased to offer exclusive accommodation discounts, making it easier than ever for people to turn their visit into a weekend getaway.”

Please note, the Mining Art Gallery and Spanish Gallery will be closed due to safety reasons during the Food Festival weekend.