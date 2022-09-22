News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
We meet some of the North East's star bakers as the new series of Bake Off returns.
We meet some of the North East's star bakers as the new series of Bake Off returns.

Great British Bake Off: Meet star bakers from across the North East as GBBO returns to Channel 4

With some of the UK’s finest amateur bakers back on our televisions for a new series of Great British Bake Off, we put a call out across the North East for our region’s best.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 1:08 pm

We are now two weeks into the new series of GBBO and with the contestants already trying their hand at a range of biscuit and cake challenges, we thought it was high time to brag about the skills of home bakers across the North East.

From cracking celebration cakes to piping hot pasties, there have been some delectable-looking bakes coming out of YOUR kitchens. Here, we take a closer look at just some of them to get our appetites up for Bake Off’s Bread Week, airing on September 27.

The Great British Bake Off, hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas with judging by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, is on Channel 4 every Tuesday from 8pm.

1. Who's for a cupcake?

These floral birthday cupcakes are almost too pretty to eat. Kiegan is one of our star bakers!

Photo: Kiegan May Burrell

Photo Sales

2. Which house?

The Sorting Hat, from the Harry Potter book series, created in cake. Sarah's one of our star bakers!

Photo: Sarah Curran

Photo Sales

3. A tribute

A four-legged friend finishes off this special cake. Claire's one of our star bakers!

Photo: Claire Fleming Manners

Photo Sales

4. Kinder surprise

What a way to celebrate a sweet 16th birthday. Raegan's one of our star bakers!

Photo: Raegan Armstrong

Photo Sales
North EastChannel 4Matt LucasPrue Leith
Next Page
Page 1 of 4