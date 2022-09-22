Great British Bake Off: Meet star bakers from across the North East as GBBO returns to Channel 4
With some of the UK’s finest amateur bakers back on our televisions for a new series of Great British Bake Off, we put a call out across the North East for our region’s best.
We are now two weeks into the new series of GBBO and with the contestants already trying their hand at a range of biscuit and cake challenges, we thought it was high time to brag about the skills of home bakers across the North East.
From cracking celebration cakes to piping hot pasties, there have been some delectable-looking bakes coming out of YOUR kitchens. Here, we take a closer look at just some of them to get our appetites up for Bake Off’s Bread Week, airing on September 27.
The Great British Bake Off, hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas with judging by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, is on Channel 4 every Tuesday from 8pm.
