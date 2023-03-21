Angie Comerford speaks out about her experience when she visited Media City in Manchester with husband Steph to sit in the live audience of Comic Relief after being filmed for the show.

The show which has been running for almost 40 years funds and partners with organisations that support people in a crisis as well as building a better future for people.

Film crews visited Hebburn Helps to do some filming as part of the show. The footage was featured on the show showcasing the work carried out by Angie and her team and how their work is benefiting people in the community.

Angie at Media City ahead of the show

As well as the film Angie and Steph’s son Callum featured on billboards in London to encourage people to make a donation to help provide food for children during the school holidays.

Speaking about the film and attending the live show Angie said: “The last few months since they got in touch have been very surreal. From coming out to film to actually being in a television studio was amazing.

“Friday night’s show was absolutely fab. It was super emotional seeing the finished film shown and since getting home I’ve managed to watch it back and it’s so beautifully done.

“I feel so very honoured once again to have been a part of something so special. Although we aren’t actually in receipt of any funding from them, to be an appeal contributor was more than enough and it has raised so much awareness for Hebburn Helps.”

Hebburn Helps Community Food Bank and Crisis Response Team was set up in 2015 to help families in Tyneside who are struggling to make ends meet. The team provide food parcels, adults clothing, kids clothing, baby equipment, toys, household items and more.

The video clip of Hebburn Helps featured during Comic Relief is still available to view on iPlayer.

Over £35 million was raised during this year’s Comic Relief with some donations still to come. If you would like to make a difference you can donate by visiting