The ITV show will launch on Sunday evening with one of the largest and most elaborate entrances to the jungle camp to date. And for the celebrity line-up, it was never going to be easy as they leave their comforts behind in favour of a camping lifestyle in the Australian bush.

This year's celebrities are pop icon Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, TV Presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, TV presenter and journalist Charlene White, radio legend Chris Moyles, England Lioness Jill Scott MBE, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and TV personality Olivia Attwood.

But what can we expect to see from them in the first episode? We take a closer look at Sunday night’s show, which begins at 9pm on ITV.

The first challenges for I’m A Celeb stars

As the I’m a Celeb adventure begins, it’s not going to be smooth sailing on the way into the jungle with a range of challenges standing in the celebrities’ way.

And for our Lioness Jill, she will meet with fellow contestants Chris, Olivia, Charlene and Babatúndé before finding out her fate.

Along with Babatúndé and Charlene, the football legend will be faced with the show’s infamous plank challenge – with a difference. In ‘The Ledge’, the campmates must walk to the edge of the plank and once all in position, take a step forward onto the ledge so they are leaning forward and facing down the 334-foot drop to the ground. Here, they have to hold the position for a minute.

The line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2022, from left Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aleshe and Jill Scott MBE. Picture: ITV Picture Desk/Lifted Entertainment.

At the end of the 60 seconds they must let go of the rope that supports them and plunge from their perch in order to each win a coveted star … Meanwhile, the other campmates will each face their own challenge – from a heart-stopping skydive to a boat trip packed with critters.

Also on Sunday, the celebrities learn that the public have been voting to name Jungle VIPs and who they want to see have the toughest journey into camp and face the first trial. But who’s been chosen and what will it mean for them?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday, November 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Tune in on Sunday evening to find out more ...

