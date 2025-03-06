Open Day: The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company Performing Arts Academy at The Customs House

The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company is holding an Open Day for their Performing Arts Academy based at The Customs House on Tuesday, March 11.

The academy is a great opportunity for people with learning disabilities and autistic people to develop skills in writing, acting and directing, and to perform on stage at The Customs House.

What to expect:

  • Discover more about The Twisting Ducks and The Customs House AcademyJoin in fun and engaging drama exercises and gamesWatch screenings of performance films from our talented membersFind out more and ask your questions during a Q&A session
The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company Performing Arts Academy at The Customs House

Tuesday, March 11.

Morning session: 10.30am - 12noon FULLY BOOKED

Afternoon session: 1.30pm - 3pm

The Customs House, Mill Dam South Shields NE33 1ES

Book your free place: https://www.thetwistingducks.co.uk/events

