South Shields tattoo studio hosts “The Semicolon Project” to support mental health awareness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On 5 April Hellfire Tattoo will take part in The Semicolon Project, a powerful national campaign aimed at raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the day, the studio will be offering semicolon tattoos for just £20, with half of the proceeds being donated to the mental health charity Mind. The remaining funds will support the studio's talented artists by covering essential equipment costs.

When: Saturday 5 April 2025

How: Walk-ins only – no booking required

User (UGC) Submitted

The semicolon has become a meaningful symbol in mental health advocacy. Representing hope, resilience, and the decision to continue one’s story, it is a poignant reminder that mental health challenges are not the end of the narrative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For years, The Semicolon Project has been a beacon of support, raising thousands of pounds for mental health charities and shining a light on suicide prevention. Hellfire Tattoo] is proud to join this vital initiative and invites the local community to participate.

“This project is about more than just tattoos,” said Craig Low - owner. “It’s about creating a safe space for conversations around mental health and showing people that they’re not alone. By coming together, we can support an incredible cause and make a difference in people’s lives.”

No appointments are necessary to take part—just walk in on the day to join this impactful event. Every tattoo tells a story, and together, we can amplify the message of hope and understanding.

For more information on The Semicolon Project, visit: https://suicideapuk.co.uk/thesemicolonproject/.

Let’s make 5 April a day to remember. Together, we can help change lives—one tattoo at a time.