South Shields tattoo studio hosts “The Semicolon Project” to support mental health awareness

By susanna low
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 10:24 BST
On 5 April Hellfire Tattoo will take part in The Semicolon Project, a powerful national campaign aimed at raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

On the day, the studio will be offering semicolon tattoos for just £20, with half of the proceeds being donated to the mental health charity Mind. The remaining funds will support the studio's talented artists by covering essential equipment costs.

When: Saturday 5 April 2025

How: Walk-ins only – no booking required

The semicolon has become a meaningful symbol in mental health advocacy. Representing hope, resilience, and the decision to continue one’s story, it is a poignant reminder that mental health challenges are not the end of the narrative.

For years, The Semicolon Project has been a beacon of support, raising thousands of pounds for mental health charities and shining a light on suicide prevention. Hellfire Tattoo] is proud to join this vital initiative and invites the local community to participate.

“This project is about more than just tattoos,” said Craig Low - owner. “It’s about creating a safe space for conversations around mental health and showing people that they’re not alone. By coming together, we can support an incredible cause and make a difference in people’s lives.”

No appointments are necessary to take part—just walk in on the day to join this impactful event. Every tattoo tells a story, and together, we can amplify the message of hope and understanding.

For more information on The Semicolon Project, visit: https://suicideapuk.co.uk/thesemicolonproject/.

Let’s make 5 April a day to remember. Together, we can help change lives—one tattoo at a time.

