Compass Acapella are hoping to attract new members with a free show.

A popular South Tyneside choir is putting on a free show to entertain visitors and attract new members.

The accomplished Compass Acapella chorus, based at the Cleadon Academy school, in Boldon Lane, hopes the event will prove a hit for wannabe singers and those who simply love to listen to music.

Anyone interested in belting out new and old popular songs is invited to enjoy an afternoon of harmony singing with Compass Acapella at the Washington Arts Centre, Biddick Lane on Saturday, November 2, at 2pm.

This open day event will highlight the choir’s repertoire of modern popular songs, specially arranged for male voices, but which can also work perfectly well for lower female voices too.

Musical Director Susan Jones says performing with the choir is not just for experienced singers, it can be enjoyed by anyone with a love of music.

She said: “Whether you’re a seasoned singer or just want to try something new, there’s no need to worry about reading music—everyone is welcome!

“Admission is free, and there will even be an opportunity to join the choir if you feel inspired, and we hope that you will!”

But there’s more to being in a choir than just singing. Susan has seen friendships blossom during her years in choirs and believes that the sense of community that is instilled can have long lasting benefits for all who take part.

She said: “Singing in a choir, especially one that does not use any instrumental accompaniment, creates a deep connection between singers as they rely on one another for timing and pitch.

“This builds a sense of community, long lasting friendships and a feeling of shared achievement. It is very rewarding.”

The choir perform regularly at venues throughout the North East and beyond, helping to raise thousands of pounds for charities.

Often they perform alongside the all-female voices of Tyneside A Cappella and have a huge repertoire of songs including show tunes, rock anthems, ballads and pop songs.

Compass Acapella rehearse every Tuesday, 7.30 pm, at Cleadon Academy, in Boldon Lane, SR6 7RP.

For more information, please contact Compass Acapella on 0191 500 1647 or visit their website at compassacapella.org.uk.