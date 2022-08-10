Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters at Drama Geeks, based at the Westovian Theatre in Pier Parade, South Shields, have been working hard in rehearsals as their performance of Matilda The Musical Jr will be brought to stage this October.

The Saturday drama school is made up of children aged four to 16, with sessions including improvisation exercises, confidence-building games, script reading and writing, and musical theatre to prepare those who wish to pursue a career on the stage.

The show is an adaption from the full-length musical which was based on the book by Roald Dahl, adapted by Dennis Kelly, and with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The performance will tell the story of Matilda, an intelligent little girl with psychokinetic powers, who lives with her cruel parents and brother who find her a nuisance and a bore.

When Matilda enters her first term at school, she captures the attention of Miss Honey, a kind teacher, and the two form a wonderful friendship.

Unfortunately, the school is ruled by a tempestuous and mean headmistress named Miss Trunchbull, who hates children but Matilda is determined to change her story.

Charlotte Reid, director of the show said: “The children have been working so hard this term, and definitely out of their comfort zone! This is the first full scale musical we have performed at Drama Geeks as we usually devise our shows from scratch.

"Alongside having some stand out principles, Matilda Jr is an ensemble piece, with lots of big musical numbers that entail difficult choreography and intricate harmonies.

"I am so proud of each and every child. We are all very excited for October and cannot wait for the audiences to see what we have been up to all year! For most of the children, this is their first time on a stage as big as the Westovian’s yet they have taken to it with confidence and never fail to surprise me with their energy and talent.”