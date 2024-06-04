Treat for Celine Dion fans as Alexandra Darby and My Heart Will Go On show come to the North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexandra Darby plays Celine Dion in the tribute concert show My Heart Will Go On – which is coming to Customs House, South Shields, on Saturday, July 20.

Alexandra Darby, who plays Celine Dion in the tribute concert show My Heart Will Go On – which is coming to Customs House, South Shields, on Saturday, July 20 – just recently recorded "ghost vocals" for Sony Music on a mash-up of Celine Dion's I'm Alive and The Whispers' And the Beat Goes On.

The dance single, released by Majestic and The Jammin Kid, is officially titled Set My Heart on Fire (I'm Alive & And the Beat Goes On). It has eventually been released actually featuring Celine Dion’s vocals. Alexandra, who fronts the hit international touring tribute production My Heart Will Go On, is very proud to have been asked by the record company to lend her vocal expertise to the project, which now features Celine Dion's original vocals. “Initially, I believe it was uncertain whether it would be possible to use Celine Dion's impeccable vocals on the recording," says Alexandra. "So, I was asked to come into the Sony studios for a day to lend my own vocals to the recording. "It was a real honour to be the second-best choice to the original artist! I like to think that I acquitted myself well, but the official recording deservedly features the Queen of Power Ballads' original vocals, and is set for chart success."

Thirty years ago, Celine Dion was celebrating her first UK top-five single. . . The Power of Love. It became her signature song and went on to win a gold disc.

The Canadian songstress had already recorded her first UK number one, Think Twice, which followed up the success of The Power of Love by going platinum a few weeks later.

The songs announced Celine’s hit-packed career, which saw her crowned at the “Queen of the Power Ballad”.

Both The Power of Love and Think Twice are among the dozens of hits featured in the internationally-acclaimed stage show Celine – My Heart Will Go On, which is coming to town with its all-new show on its 2024 UK and European tour.

The hit-packed production is following up on its sold-out 2023 tour with a brand-new production.

Brought to the stage by well-established theatre show producers Carlton Entertainment, the Celine – My Heart Will Go On 2024 UK tour promises to be “bigger and better than ever”.

Carlton Entertainment’s Kerry Carlton says: “The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time.”

The production stars Alexandra Darby – as seen on ITV’s This Morning – backed by a talented live band. The singer holds a BA Honours in Musical Theatre and was tutored by the team responsible for London’s famous Brit School, which counts Adele, Amy Winehouse, Katie Melua, Katy B, Jessie J, Raye and even actor Tom Holland among its alumni.

“Alexandra has an amazing voice, leading the audience on a magical ride through four decades of hits,” says Kerry.

All of Celine Dion’s million sellers feature, including: The Power of Love, It's All Coming Back To Me Now, I'm Alive, All By Myself, Because You Loved Meand, of course, My Heart Will Go On.

During her long career, Celine amassed 200m sales and bagged herself an Academy Award, Golden Globe and several Grammies.

“Join us for an unmissable evening as we pay homage to the Queen of Power Ballads,” says Kerry. “Then, dance the night away with the glorious concert that is taking Europe by storm!”

Music lovers are encouraged to experience the “next-best-thing to the real artist” and book their seats today.