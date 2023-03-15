It has been announced by South Tyneside Council that the construction of 10 brand-new council homes is due to get underway in Boldon.

The site, which is located at Hindmarch Drive in Boldon, has already had preliminary work started in order to prepare for development.

The housing development will provide houses, apartments and bungalows, all of which will have two bedrooms and parking facilities. Nine of the 10 homes will have their own private garden.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing & Community Safety with ward councillors Alison Strike and Joanne Bell.

All of the council homes will have an A rating for energy consumption and will use energy efficiency measures which will include air source heat pumps, solar panels and battery storage.

As part of their energy efficiency measures, parking facilities will also have electric vehicle charging points.

The new development in Boldon is part of South Tyneside Council’s five-year housing strategy and is being built through the Housing Revenue Account, following changes to the cap on borrowing limits and grant funding provided by Homes England.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, said: “We’re committed to meeting the borough’s housing needs, now and in the future, in line with our ambition of creating strong communities where people live in sustainable, safe and connected neighbourhoods.

“Housing is a lot more than just bricks and mortar, it can change people’s quality of life, which is why we’re proactive about developing the kind of good quality, affordable homes local people want.”

The construction and management of the development will be at the hands of South Tyneside Homes, and it is expected to be completed by early next year.

Cllr Alison Strike, speaking on behalf of the three Boldon Colliery ward councillors Joanne Bell and Sandra Duncan, said: “We’re delighted that the council is building much-needed homes for our communities again and we’re over the moon to see this scheme get underway in our ward.