100 organisations signed up for South Tyneside Pledge
South Tyneside Pledge has marked a milestone as 100 organisations have now signed up to the scheme.
Advanced Funding Solutions became the 100th organisation to sign up to the South Tyneside Pledge which aims to boost local economic activity, reduce health inequalities, cut carbon emissions, and enhance civic pride for the benefit of the whole Borough.
The pledge sets out nine commitments which those signing up will be asked to demonstrate how they are meeting those commitments twice a year.
Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council and Chair of South Tyneside Partnership said: "We have had a fantastic response to the South Tyneside Pledge since we launched it less than three months ago. By signing the Pledge, organisations, big or small, public and private, and across all sectors, are saying that they will do all they can to spend, recruit and support our local area and bring about positive change.
"The Pledge has encouraged organisations to look at their own practices and see what more they can do to support the borough.
Chris Adlam, Director of Advanced Funding Solutions said: "We signed up to the Pledge because we are passionate about keeping business within South Tyneside and helping local firms to support one another.
"We are keen to work with the Council on establishing regular networking sessions for businesses based in business centres like Quadras where we are based. We have another office in Scunthorpe and are really excited about the ethos in South Tyneside. Working together across the public and private sectors to bring about real change for local people."
Organisations can sign up to Pledge South Tyneside network at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/southtynesidepledge