Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these South Tyneside businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after carrying out assessments since the start of the year.

A five-star rating is top of the scale and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”

Food hygiene inspectors have been visiting various venues across South Tyneside since the start of the year. Photo: Google Maps.

When carrying out a visit, the food hygiene officer will check how hygienically the food is handled, the physical condition of the business and how the business manages ways of keeping food safe to eat.

Inspectors also look into the methods of how all the above is carried out as part of their evaluation when giving a food hygiene rating.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in South Tyneside in postcode order.

NE31

The Greyhound Inn was awarded a five-star rating. Photo: Google Maps.

Willowdene Care Home, Victoria Road West, Hebburn, NE31 1LR – rated five stars on January 20, 2022.

Abacus Day Nursery, 1-3 Station Road, Hebburn, NE31 1NX – rated five stars on January 20, 2022.

Sue Hedley Nursery School Early Years Excellence Centre, Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, NE31 1QY – rated four stars on January 20, 2022.

Bernard’s Kafe, 8H Victoria Industrial Estate, Hebburn, NE31 1UB – rated four stars on January 21, 2022.

Mama Mia Pizzeria, in Ocean Road, was given a five-star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

NE32

The Greyhound Inn, Hedworth Lane, Jarrow, NE32 4EE – rated five stars on January 27, 2022.

Jarrow Day Nursery, Western Road, Jarrow, NE32 3DQ – rated five stars on January 20, 2022.

Conelab Street Food, 11 Kirkstone Avenue, Jarrow, NE32 4ER – rated five stars on January 13, 2022.

The Bridge was awarded a five-star rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps.

NE33

Mama Mia Pizzeria, 78 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JD – rated five stars on February 17, 2022.

Nursery Time, 71-73 Beach Road, South Shields, NE33 2QT – rated five stars on January 21, 2022.

Cake Witchery, 2 Marlborough Street North, South Shields, NE33 4BZ – rated four stars on January 11, 2022.

The Curry Centre, 154 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF – rated four stars on January 20, 2022.

The Curry Centre, in Ocean Road. was given a four-star rating by inspectors.

NE34

Harton Grange Residential Care Home, Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0LZ – rated five stars on January 31, 2022.

Holy Trinity Primary School, All Saints CE Primary School, Brockley Avenue, South Shields, NE34 0TS – rated five stars on January 21, 2022.

Sodexo, Ridgeway Primary School, Park Avenue, South Shields, NE34 8AB – rated five stars on February 17, 2022.

The Bridge, Wenlock Road, South Shields, NE34 9AZ – rated five stars on January 18, 2022.

Biddick Hall County Infant School, Galsworthy Road, South Shields, NE34 9JD – rated four stars on January 21, 2022.

LA Desserts, 1 Wilkinson Street, South Shields, NE34 0LN – rated four stars on January 20, 2022.

