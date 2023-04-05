Mullen Stoker, whose head office is based at Mandale Business Park at Belmont in County Durham, recently moved to One Trinity Green in South Shields as part of ambitious plans to expand.

The decision to open a second office in the region has been supported by the appointment of experienced accountant Christine Griffiths who will head up the South Shields office with 35 years of experience and extensive links with the business community in South Tyneside.

Christine said: “I had worked with the directors at Mullen Stoker at a previous company so when the opportunity to join them at this exciting time for the business came up, I was delighted to accept.

Christine Griffiths with company directors l-r Stephen Green, Neil Mullen and Gary Stoker,

“I am based at the newly opened South Shields office and will be helping the company widen its connections in this part of the region to help grow Mullen Stoker’s client portfolio.

“It’s early days into the role but I am really enjoying it and looking forward to supporting the company on this next phase of its journey.”

The appointment of Christine comes on the back of rural and farming specialist Cathy Eales joining the business, as Mullen Stoker also works to increase its profile in Northumberland.

Mullen Stoker was founded 13 years ago by Gary Stoker and Neil Mullen and has enjoyed year on year growth since. Although primarily recognised as a chartered accountancy firm, the company has a glowing reputation for its IT consultancy services and has a dedicated department within the

business which manages all clients within this area.

Neil said: “Opening the office in South Shields is an exciting step for us and an opportunity to promote our brand and services in a different part of the region.

“We know with the appointment of Christine we’re ideally positioned to grow our client portfolio in this area and having a physical presence in South Tyneside will show potential clients that we’re there to support them with all of their accountancy, payroll, tax and IT needs.”

Mullen Stoker employs 15 people across the business with plans to further grow the team in 2023.