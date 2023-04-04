Animal cruelty investigation launched as dead dog found near River Tyne in Hebburn, Northumbria Police confirm

Officers were called to the riverside near Prince Consort Road just before 6pm on Sunday, April 2, after they had received reports that a dog had been found dead.

Police attended the scene and have since launched an investigation into suspected animal cruelty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

An investigation into suspected animal cruelty has been launched after the body of a dog was found in Hebburn.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 6pm on Sunday, April 2, police received a report that a deceased dog had been found near to the riverside off Prince Consort Road in Hebburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The report is currently being treated as suspected animal cruelty. Enquiries are ongoing and a report will also be passed to the RSPCA.

"Anyone with information should contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting reference number NP-20230402-0936.”