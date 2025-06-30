Aldi has launched a new voucher support scheme to help families in Tyne & Wear with the added costs of looking after their kids during the school holidays.

The six weeks summer holidays is an expensive time for parents, particularly those whose children are entitled to free school meals.

Many parents are faced not only with the daunting cost of keeping their children entertained for six weeks, but also with keeping hungry mouths fed and watered.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket has launched its Summer Support Scheme, which will see vouchers given away for Aldi shoppers to spend in stores every day over the six-week break across July and August.

Families will be able to use the vouchers to stock up on whatever they need in store – from healthy snacks and cupboard essentials to toys and garden activities from the Special-buy aisle to keep little ones entertained.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays can put extra pressure on finances, especially when it comes to keeping children fed, entertained and active during the six-week break.

“As the UK’s cheapest supermarket, we don’t believe in paying a premium for healthy, quality food and we’ll always do what we can to support parents in making their money go further.”

To be in with a chance of the £50 voucher, you need to send you name and email address to [email protected]

Families will then be randomly chosen each day to receive the £50 voucher.