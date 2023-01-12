The online retail giant announced earlier this week it planned to to shut three warehouses and seven delivery stations across the country.

The slate of closures at the biggest sites are predicted to hit about 1,200 jobs in the international firm’s UK arm, with more expected at smaller locations.

But the company has also said it expects new positions to be found at its other facilities “in the local area”.

A spokesperson for Amazon said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

"As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

"We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.

"All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK.”

The futures of three of the firm’s major ‘fulfilment centres’ – at Hemel Hempstead; Doncaster; and Gourock, in Scotland – are understood to be at risk of closure, possibly threatening more than 1,000 jobs.

As well as Jarrow, a further four delivery stations in Huntingdon, Horley, Birmingham and Hemel Hempstead, are also set to shut.

In a social media post, Jarrow MP slammed the decision and said she had written to Amazon chiefs, calling the move a “disgrace”.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

She said: “At a time when many are struggling with the cost of living crisis that we are facing, it is a disgrace to hear that despite your company taking $470 billion in profit, there are plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs.

"Time after time, Amazon show that their workers are just dispensable to them and that they care more about profiteering than anything else.

