‘Anything to restore normality’ - South Tyneside pubs give thumbs up to Government’s new Covid rules

The Government’s announcement that Covid restrictions in England are to be relaxed has gone down well with pub bosses in Jarrow and Hebburn.

By Tony Gillan
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:51 am

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said masks would no longer be compulsory indoors from Monday, July 19.

From then standing is once again permitted and musical entertainment can take place, table service and venue check-ins will no longer be necessary and the rule-of-six will also be dropped.

The move has been welcomed by pub bosses in the area, who say they believe it will be a boost for their industry which has suffered much in the last 16 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Lord Nelson landlady Lesley Hunter

Lesley Hunter, owner of the Lord Nelson on Monkton Lane, said: “We’re looking forward to it, but we’re getting mixed messages. We can put some tables back, but a lot of people like table service although it’s heavy for the staff.

“How it’s going to pan out after the 19th I’m not sure. It’s going to be interesting. We might try table service as well. It’s going to be a funny one, but I’m 100% looking forward to it.”

Norman Scott, owner of Dougie’s Tavern in Hebburn, said: “The staff wage bill in most pubs must have quadrupled and it’s been very hard work.

“It’s going to be tricky. A lot of people will have difficulty with going back to the local again. We’ll have to put something on to get people in.

Clockwise from top left: the Red Hackle, Dougie's Tavern and the Lord Nelson.

“But I think it’s about time. We’ve not been able to do this since March 22 last year. If people still want to wear a mask then let them get on with it. It’s their choice.

“You’ve got to move on. Businesses can’t keep on getting grants and loans. It can’t go on forever.”

Lee Hughes, who runs the Red Hackle on the Scotch Estate, said: “It’s good news. Anything that helps restore some sense of normality.

“It’s been difficult to provide table service and we’ve had to pay for three extra staff because of it. Most customers and great, but there’s been the odd bit of finger clicking.

“One bloke said he was annoyed with Boris Johnson because it’s saved him having to walk to the bar. But it’s one massive step for the hospitality industry.”

Read More

Read More
England's Euro success provides a welcome boost for South Tyneside pubs

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Shields Gazette has been on South Tyneside since 1849, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Boris JohnsonSouth TynesideThe Government