England's Euro success provides a welcome boost for South Tyneside pubs

The efforts of Pickford, Henderson, Kane and co are improving the takings in bars across the land after a miserable 16 months in the pub and hospitality industry.

The semi-final against Denmark at 8pm on Wednesday will be another big night for businesses. Hopefully this will be followed by an even bigger one if England make Sunday’s final.

Saturday’s quarter-final win over Ukraine was almost like another Christmas Eve in some bars. This has not gone unappreciated by publicans.

Clockwise from top left: Lesley Hunter of the Lord Nelson, Lee Hughes at the Red Hackle and Norman Scott of Dougie's Tavern.

Lesley Hunter, who runs The Lord Nelson in Monkton Lane, Hebburn, said: “It’s given everyone a lift. It’s boosted morale, everyone watching the football.

“It’s been more like normal and hopefully we’re heading in the right direction. It’s definitely helped.

“Trying to stop people from shouting and jumping around when England score has been difficult; but you can’t blame them.

“It has helped with takings; especially when the matches have been played on a weekday and it will be the same for the semi-final. Let’s hope we’re in the final.”

Norman Scott of Dougie’s Tavern, in Blackett Street, Hebburn, risked spending money on a marquee in the hope that England would do well. His faith has been repaid.

Norman said: “Obviously it’s been fantastic. A lot of work has gone into it, but people have been ringing and asking what time we open. After the final whistle blows people are immediately ringing to ask about the next one.

“It was a massive outlay for the marquee and scaffolding. We spent £1,000 just on the flags. But it’s caught the imagination and it’s paid off. The atmosphere is electric.”

Lee Hughes, landlord at the Red Hackle on the Scotch Estate, said: “It’s been a hell of a help. Trade has been slow for a while, but the football has brought the community together and into the pub. It’s been full in both rooms during the matches. The lounge doesn’t get used much, but during the last four games it’s been full.

“Without the football I wouldn’t be trading. It’s a massive help and it’s balanced the loss of trade over the last few weeks.”

