Bargain supermarket giant Lidl looking to create 15 new stores in region
Everyone loves to bag a bargain when doing their grocery shopping and the German supermarket chain was recently identified by ‘Which’ as the 2024 second cheapest supermarket in the country - narrowly being pipped to first place by Aldi.
The consumer magazine calculated a trolley of 56 popular items came in at £101.48, significantly lower than all but one of the main supermarket chains.
Lidl has this week published the locations around the UK where it’s looking to expand its empire and 15 fall within Tyneside, Wearside, South Tyneside and East Durham.
Check out the list below to see if any new Lidl stores could be heading to a location near you.
Sunderland
Sunderland city centre west
Sunderland Doxford Park
East Durham
Seaham
Newton Aycliffe
South Tyneside
Boldon
Marsden
Birtley
Lowfell
Ryton
Newcastle city centre west
Newcastle - Gosforth / Fawdon
Newcastle - High Heaton
Newcastle - Kingston Park
Newcastle - North Gosforth
Newcastle - West Denton / Chapel Park
