Bargain supermarket giant Lidl looking to create 15 new stores in region

By Neil Fatkin
Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:53 BST
Bargain supermarket Lidl is looking to create 15 new stores across Wearside, East Durham, Tyneside and South Tyneside.

Everyone loves to bag a bargain when doing their grocery shopping and the German supermarket chain was recently identified by ‘Which’ as the 2024 second cheapest supermarket in the country - narrowly being pipped to first place by Aldi.

| mimpki - stock.adobe.com

The consumer magazine calculated a trolley of 56 popular items came in at £101.48, significantly lower than all but one of the main supermarket chains.

Lidl has this week published the locations around the UK where it’s looking to expand its empire and 15 fall within Tyneside, Wearside, South Tyneside and East Durham.

Check out the list below to see if any new Lidl stores could be heading to a location near you.

Sunderland

Sunderland city centre west

Sunderland Doxford Park

East Durham

Seaham

Newton Aycliffe

South Tyneside

Boldon

Marsden

Birtley

Lowfell

Ryton

Newcastle city centre west

Newcastle - Gosforth / Fawdon

Newcastle - High Heaton

Newcastle - Kingston Park

​Newcastle - North Gosforth

​Newcastle - West Denton / Chapel Park

