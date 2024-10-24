Bellway sponsors charity comedy event collecting Christmas gifts for children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bellway is sponsoring a comedy event in Newcastle which supports a charity appeal providing Christmas presents for children in the North East who might not otherwise receive a gift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder’s North East division, which is based in Gateshead, has donated £2,500 to support the Laffs4Kids event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Sunday 15 December, when gifts will be collected for the Cash for Kids charity.

The event will be hosted by Geordie funnyman Jason Cook and will feature a host of comedians. Audience members are asked to bring along a gift – which should be new, unwrapped and suitable for children aged up to the age of 18 – and drop it off with the Cash for Kids team on show day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show helps provide presents for the charity’s Mission Christmas appeal which sees the distribution of gifts to disadvantaged children in the region. Last year, the campaign led to 41,356 youngsters in the North East region receiving Christmas presents.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, hands over the sponsorship cheque

Bellway North East is also hosting collection points at 12 developments across the region to take in donations of new and unwrapped gifts for the 2024 appeal.

Dan Slee, Charity Manager for Cash for Kids North East, said; “Laffs4Kids is our favourite event of the year and key to the Mission Christmas appeal.

“The generosity of the North East truly shines through – without it we simply wouldn’t be able to help so many children and families. With the move to the arena, Jason and his team are working on something truly special and we’re over the moon to have Bellway on board as a sponsor!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity which aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people all over the UK. These youngsters may be affected by poverty, illness, or neglect, or have other additional needs.

The first Laffs4Kids show, which was also compered by Jason Cook, was held at the Tyne Theatre in 2015, and then moved to City Hall. Star comedians such as Sarah Millican and Chris Ramsay have appeared on the bill over the years. This year, the event is being staged at the Utilita Arena for the first time.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director at Bellway North East, said: “We are proud of our North East roots and more than happy to sponsor this amazing show which goes to help disadvantaged children across the region. At Bellway North East we feel a true affinity with the Cash for Kids charity which we have supported now for several years.

“Christmas is a very special time of year, a time when giving and receiving gifts comes into focus. This excellent charity does incredible work to step up for thousands of youngsters who might not otherwise get a Christmas present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are sure that the generous audience at this year’s show, which is at the 11,000 capacity Utilita Arena for the first time, will respond again. So far the shows over the years have collected over 88,000 toys, which have helped to remind children that they have not been forgotten. Long may this continue.”

To find out more information on the Mission Christmas campaign and the different ways to support it, visit https://cashforkids.org.uk/mission.

Bellway North East is building new homes across Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, and Northumberland. For details, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east.