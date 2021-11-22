Goldfinch Estate Agents are on board as a backer of this year’s event and director Angela Todd knows all about success at the event.

Goldfinch launched their community group ‘Litter and Laugh Walk’ back in 2018 with a sole aim to help keep the environment clean, tidy, safe for all.

Just one year later, the walk was the winner of the Greener South Tyneside trophy and now Goldfinch is proud to be sponsoring the category for 2021.

The Goldfinch Estate Agents Litter and Laugh Walk.

Angela said: “Our marine and wildlife need protecting as much as possible and with this walking group – which before Covid met every four weeks – is an ideal opportunity to get out there and make a difference.

"Litter-picking, meeting new friends, having a laugh whilst getting fit is at the heart of our community walks, and often we finish with a cuppa at the end.

“Back in 2019 we were delighted to be recognised for our achievements by winning the Best of South Tyneside Awards, coming first in the ‘Greener South

Tyneside’ category.

A scene from the Goldfinch Estate Agents Litter and Laugh Walk.

“This year it is our absolute pleasure to be sponsoring this category and look forward to an evening packed full of South Tyneside’s greatest achievers. It is always a humbling night seeing just how much greatness there is in our borough.

“Our Litter and Laugh Walks will resume in 2022 but until then we can all make a small difference each day by picking up litter and disposing of it safely”.

Anyone wanting get involved in next year’s Litter and Laugh Walks, or even start one in their area, should email [email protected]

Also supporting The Best of South Tyneside Awards this year is sponsors including South Tyneside Council, JML, Harlow Printing, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, South Tyneside College, and Barbour.

Angela Todd with the Greener South Tyneside Award which Litter & Laugh Walk won in 2019.

Judges have drawn up the shortlist which will be revealed soon and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 15.

Watch out for more details coming soon on which of a fantastic field of entries has made it to the shortlist.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards.

