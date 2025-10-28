Building firm delivers on advanced factory project

Castle operations director Shaun Powell at the Cramlington site.

Business is booming for a building firm in South Tyneside with the completion of a contract to build an advanced manufacturing factory.

Castle, has completed work on a 43,000 sq ft project at Nelson Park, Cramlington, which will be the home to European manufacturing giant, Legrand’s CP Electronics lighting controls.

The Hebburn-based firm was appointed to by UK Land Estates and saw a range of teams involved in the programme – from the architecture to the fitting out of the building.

Castle is also the lead contractor on the ongoing multi-million project to build the new South Tyneside College campus in South Shields town centre.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, said: “The Cramlington project involved us deploying a wide range of the expertise we have introduced into the business, one of the most recent being full architectural services.

"This wide-ranging capability, when combined with growing skills in areas such as sustainability and environmental management, means we are

perfectly placed to win projects such as this one.”

He added: “It has been a pleasure to once again support UK Land Estates, with whom we have a long-established relationship, on a project that secures an

international brand for the North East.”

With offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh, Castle is one of the UK’s leading construction providers – from design to build and including mechanical, public health, renewable and electrical engineering.

Adrian Bartle, construction director at UK Land Estates, said: “We have built a strong relationship with Castle which is based on trust and its track record of delivering high quality services across all projects it works on.

"This project is further evidence of that.

“The facility meets the highest possible energy efficiency standards and offers space for the global business to grow and flourish here in the region.”

The project involved providing a range of sustainable initiatives including EV charging points, the installation of solar panels, a sustainable drainage system and permeable paving to avoid flooding.

All heating and lighting systems are energy efficient and measures were integrated into the project to take account of the ecology and wildlife in and around the site.