Bumper opening for Green Fingers garden centre in South Shields as more than 1,000 people visit on first day

Leader of South Tyneside Council Councillor Tracey Dixo,, centre, cutting the ribbon to open Green Fingers Garden Centre.

Green Fingers, in Western Approach, South Shields, opened to customers on Friday, June 3 with a packed programme of activities.

There was live music, face painting and a visit from magician Alex Jobson after the ribbon was cut at 11am by the leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon.

Kenny Coates, who runs the centre, described the opening as ‘very successful’ after around a thousand people visited the garden centre over the course of Friday.

Inside Green Fingers garden centre on opening day.

He told the Gazette: “It was a very, very successful day. Double what we anticipated and it’s great to see that the community has welcomed us open-armed. I think it looks very prosperous.

"I would like to thank the local residents for welcoming us, being very patient with us on our first day. It’s a learning curve and we will get there and I just want to thank everybody for coming.”

Cutting the green ribbon alongside Peter Rabbit, Cllr Dixon said: “I’m delighted and privileged to be asked to come along and to open today.

Customers make their way inside Green Fingers garden centre on opening day.

"This is a family event, very much a family business, so can I just say a huge, huge good luck to everybody.

"On behalf of the council, on behalf of the residents and on behalf of the community, can I just say good luck this morning.”

The garden centre offers a range of plants, furniture, compost, seeds, lawn care and gardening tools, with a coffee shop also on site.

It’s open from 9am until 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am till 4am on Sundays.

Customers queued up outside of Green Fingers Garden Centre on the opening day.