First look inside refurbished KFC in South Shields as it reopens with litter pick promise to the community

KFC, on Chinchester Road, was officially reopened on Thursday, June 2 by Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pay Hay, after being closed for several weeks.

The fast food restaurant has reopened alongside a community pledge, vowing to take part in a weekly spring clean to keep the surrounding area clear of litter.

The reason behind the weekly litter pick is to show the community that the store is there for the right reasons, according to Area Manager Claire Jones.

KFC South Shields opens its doors for customers following a refurbishment. Mayor Pat Hay and mayoress Jean Copp with the team.

She told the Gazette: “We’ve just had a refurbishment in our South Shields store which includes all back of house and all of the lobby.

“As part of our franchise we committed to doing community litter picks every four weeks but here at South Shields we’ve committed to doing that weekly.

"That won’t just be around the restaurant area but will move into the community, in children’s parks and the beach to get that support and trust and show that we’re here for the right reasons.

“The community is massively important to us. We’d like to partner with local councillors and get involved with what the community is interested in.”

Cllr Mayor Pat Hay, who was in attendance to officially open the refurbished store, praised the idea.

She said: “The store has totally been transformed from what it was. The new litter pick initiative they’ve brought in massively important to the local community

" A lot of people come to a fast food takeaway and dump their litter but KFC have taken that on board and launched this new initiative, which is brilliant.

“There's nothing worse than when you live somewhere and you’re walking along a street that is full of litter. So it’s a great initiative and I think when the community see it in action they’ll see that KFC is taking pride in where they have their business.

After reopening at the start of a four-day bank holiday weekend for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, staff are hoping for a busy weekend with hungry customers.

Claire added: “We thought it’s the perfect chance to get people in and showcase everything we’ve done.”

