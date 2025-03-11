Cleadon's cutest coffee spot? Inside the little shop with a big offering

It may be small in size, but this Cleadon shop has a big offering in the village.

Caroline Oxberry opened Nomad Flower Den in 2023 | National World

Sunderland businesswoman Caroline Oxberry took over the former Jan Watters florists in Front Street in 2023 as Nomad Flower Den, offering bouquets and occasion flowers as well as gifts, homewares and cards.

Now, she and the team has branched into coffee after noticing a gap in the market at this end of the South Tyneside village - and it’s really taken off.

They’ve rearranged the shop to create seven seats, including a window spot for people to watch the world go by.

Customers can enjoy a coffee surrounded by flowers | National World

With prices starting from £2.20 for an espresso, they serve a range of coffees using beans from Sunderland-based FC Roast, as well as health drinks, such as herbal teas and kombucha.

You can also choose from a selection of tray bakes, with puppucinos available for four-legged visitors.

Caroline had already started selling eggs from team member Brittany Hancock’s chickens and they noticed there was a demand for a small food and drink offering at the shop.

“I started doing some take away coffees last summer, because there was nothing at this side of the main road for people to grab a coffee,” she explained.

The shop site has been part of village life for decades | National World

“As a business we wanted to diversify and bring something else to the shop and it was the perfect fit.”

More recently, the team created the seating area and has just received a five-star hygiene rating from South Tyneside Council.

“People love sitting in the shop and having a chit chat surrounded by flowers,” said Caroline. “It brings such a lovely, community atmosphere to the shop.

“And the flower side hasn’t suffered because of the coffees, that side hasn’t changed at all. And we still do weddings and funerals.

“It can only seat up to seven people, but that’s perfect. We want it to be a place people can relax, enjoy the flowers, it’s about mindfulness and wellbeing.”

As well as coffees, which are available for sit in and take away, Nomad has branched into workshops, which can host up to 10 people, with plans to utilise the space more for such events.

The shop also sells gifts and homeware | National World

Elsewhere in Cleadon, a new cafe and bar is heading to the Old Schoolroom on Sunderland Road.

Last year, leaders at All Saints Church decided the Old Schoolroom, part of the church’s estate, was both under-utilised and expensive to run.

Now, the leasing of the Old Schoolroom will enable the church to reinvest into the parish hall, a separate building, which remains a base for community groups.

Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council approved an application for the Old Schoolroom as a café during the day and a micro cocktail bar on afternoons and evenings.

*Nomad Flower Den is open Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 4pm and Saturdays from 9am to 12pm. Dog-friendly.