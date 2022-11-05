Hebburn Helps appealing for donations in winter food drive as South Tyneside families face tough times

Hebburn Helps is expecting to see more people through its doors than ever before this winter with the cost of living crisis forcing people to choose between eating and heating their homes.

Volunteers of the charity are urging anyone who is able to donate to its winter food drive to help so it can keep up with demand and ensure people don’t go hungry.

The charity is looking for the following donations:

Hebburn Helps Alison Wilson.

:: Tinned foods including UHT Milk, meats and fish, custard, rice pudding, soup, beans, spaghetti hoops, and vegetables

:: Jars of pasta sauce, curry sauce, jam, sandwich spread and meat pastes

:: Dry Food including instant mash, rice, pasta, noodles, tea bags, coffee, sugar, biscuits, gravy granules, crackers and crisps

:: Toiletries including toothpaste, shower gel, soap, toilet rolls, baby wipes, nappies, sanitary products, deodorants and washing powder.

:: Also consider fruit juices, baby food, cereals and pet food. Chilled and frozen food can also be donated too.

Angie Comerford, co-founder of Hebburn Helps, said: “The demand is already high and I didn’t think it could get any higher but it is with the cost of living.

"As it stands for us we have just got to keep feeding people and that’s the main worry. There’s people on our doorsteps starving that need help.”

“(In September), 610 people visited Hebburn Helps in need of a food parcel. As energy bills have gone up this month and more people struggling to eat the team are expecting figures to rise dramatically.

“In the seven years the charity has been running it has never seen the demand for food so high and urgently need more donations to help those in need.

“The team are currently providing food for well over 200 people per week. Aside from the the winter food drive the team will also be giving out 300 food hampers across the borough over the winter period.”