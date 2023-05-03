Asda South Shields

Disabled drivers at the store have always been able to park at the store without paying as long as their blue badge was clearly displayed in the vehicle.

However since the introduction of Parkingeye at the store Blue Badge holders have since been fined for not paying for parking.

This has left many Blue Badge holders furious about changes to the way they park at the store stating they’ve not been made aware of the changes.

A Parkingeye spokesperson said: “The car park at Asda South Shields features prominent and highly-visible signs throughout providing information on how to use the car park responsibly.

“The signage advises Blue Badge holders to register their vehicle at the customer service desk to qualify for free parking. This will remain valid until the motorist’s Blue Badge expires.

“Parkingeye operates a BPA (British Parking Association) audited appeals process, which motorists can use to appeal their parking charge. If anyone has mitigating circumstances then we would encourage them to appeal.”

Last month customers were left furious when they were incorrectly fined due to being unable to pay for parking as machines were out of order. However, Parkineye has since said all fines from 11 April would be squashed.