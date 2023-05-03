New sound system installed at Temple Park Leisure Centre

The Centre needed a sound solution that was easy to use, could deal with a range of audio levels to cater for quiet and busy times, it needed to look good, and didn’t need to cost the earth.

South Tyneside Council which operates the leisure centre in South Shields appointed Blaydon Communications Limited to come up with a solution that would benefit all users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A site survey was completed to make sure the needs of the client were fully understood which enabled the team to get a good understanding of the space to make sure the loudspeaker selection would result in a quality of audio that would make fitness enthusiasts want to be regular visitors.

Sound system

Carried out by Blaydon’s Managing Director, Paul Dougherty he said: “We understand the requirements of most gyms thanks to our experience in this sector.

“There are some gyms you walk into and instantly know that chest compressing bass is what’s needed but this one was a bit different. Users range from teenagers to pensioners and the sound system needs to reflect this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Suspected scammer arrested after fake tickets sold on social media

“There was restricted space and low ceilings to consider so the first thing that came to mind was the TOA BS-1030W cabinet speaker, or the universal loudspeaker as it’s known.”

The resulting system proposal included a total of nine BS-1030W’s strategically positioned to give a even coverage to all gym members without overpowering any single area.

New audio system

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All cabling was concealed above the suspended ceiling to give the best aesthetic result and loudspeakers were hooked up to a single TOA A-2240DD amplifier which gave more than enough power to the loudspeakers for any level of music.

An audio streaming unit was provided for the source music which runs a bespoke schedule to determine music types based upon the time of day.