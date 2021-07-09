South Shields chippy Colman's offers Gareth Southskate Supper to mark England vs Italy Euro 2020 final

Owen Morris,Richard Colman Ord,Helen Charlton-Colemans Seafood Temple

The company, which runs Colman’s Fish and Chips in Ocean Road and the Sea Temple at South Shields seafront, has teamed up with the Love Seafood campaign to help fans celebrate England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy with the aptly named dish.

One hundred portions of the Gareth Southskate Supper will be on offer for £2.10, in a nod to the Lions’ 2-1 scoreline against Denmark in the semi-final.

Several of the England players hail from the North East of England, including Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson, who were both born and brought up in Sunderland.

Richard Coleman Ord - Colmans Seafood Temple

Gareth Southgate also spent nearly a decade in Middlesbrough as a player and manager, lifting the League Cup as captain in 2004 and appearing in the UEFA Cup Final two years later.

Owner of Colmans, Richard Ord and his team wanted to pay tribute to England’s ‘local’ heroes and help fans enjoy an unforgettable day for the nation.

Richard Ord, owner of Colman’s said: “The whole country is behind the England team and we wanted to make sure local fans are at their absolute best to cheer them on.

"Our Gareth Southskate supper is the perfect pre-match meal for fans and thanks to Love Seafood, we’ve been able to offer the first 100 customers the special wining price of £2.10.”

Andy Gray, Fish and Chip Expert at Love Seafood said: “Fish and chips is the ultimate feel-good food and, just like the team, an English legend. Fans will be focusing all their energy on the match on Sunday so we hope they’ll enjoy a tasty fish supper before the big game to make sure they are on top form.”

There are 100 Gareth Southskate Suppers available at Colman’s, takeaway only, which is open from 12pm on Sunday.