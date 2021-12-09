Energy sector firm is proud to back the Best of South Tyneside Awards - and to herald the heroes of lockdown

Siemens joins a fantastic list of sponsors for this year’s awards which are the first to be held since the pandemic began.

And what a time it is for the company to support the search for the best in the borough.

A spokesperson said: “Siemens is very proud to have opened our brand new office building in June 2021, in the heart of Hebburn.

Siemens are backing this year's Best of South Tyneside Awards.

“We have named our new building Alphonse Reyrolle House to continue the heritage of Alphonse Constant Reyrolle who founded the company in 1986 and moved the business to South Tyneside in 1901. Reyrolle at its peak manufactured switchgear for power stations worldwide employing 12,000 people.”

The spokesperson added: “Siemens operate in the energy sector and our portfolio covers the whole spectrum of applications to design, finance, build, operate and maintain a modern smart grid and power distribution systems.

"We have our very own Covid heroes working throughout the pandemic, maintaining power during times of need to hospitals, businesses, and homes. Our people are core to our business and their wellbeing was our priority.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to sponsor the category of Covid Hero of the Year. It is an honour to be able to present this award. It is a privilege to

The new reception area of Siemens.

acknowledge “an individual or group” who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic over the past few years. It has been a truly difficult time for our people who are the backbone of our community in South Tyneside.”

Supporting the Best of South Tyneside Awards this year are sponsors including South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside College, JML, Harlow Printing, Siemens, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Goldfinch Estate Agents, and Barbour. We thank them all.

The Best of South Tyneside finals night will be held on Wednesday, December 15. The Shields Gazette will be there to bring you full coverage of the event and watch out for a post-awards night supplement with more interviews and photos after the event.

