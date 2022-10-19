Secure cloud expert Howell Technology Group (HTG) welcomes senior appointments Stephen Hackers and Louise Roughley to the team.

The firm based at Monkton Business Park South in Hebburn with bases in London, Edinburgh and Belfast, recently doubled its office space to support plans to create at least 20 new roles in the next year, as it meets demand from a UK-wide client base looking to use cloud technology to solve business problems.

Stephen joins as head of security and principal cyber security architect. Acknowledged as one of the North East’s senior technical experts in his field, and a qualified ethical hacker, his role will see him grow the cyber security team and expand HTG’s services to help clients stay ahead of the increasing number and sophistication of security threats.

Stephen Hackers and Louise Roughley

Louise takes on the new role as head of HR, with a brief to drive the successful growth of HTG through its people and culture practices. She brings with her a wealth of senior HR experience across a wide range of industries.

CEO Kevin Howell said: “This is the latest in a series of key appointments designed to reinforce our growth and support customers in a smooth digital transformation journey which will improve customer experience and ultimately create a leaner, sleeker organisation.

“Part of our prestigious status as a Microsoft Advanced Specialist Solutions Partner relies on having the very best people in place, and we are very pleased to have Stephen and Louise on board.”

Stephen said: “Cyber security threats are the top challenge facing every business, and they need a partner they can trust to keep them safe and secure in a fast moving security environment. I’m delighted to join a business with a top technical reputation, and my new role is an exciting opportunity to develop a key area of our business.”