All applications for secondary school places for 2023/24 academic year must be submitted by Monday, 31 October by 4.30pm. Any paper applications submitted after this time will be classed as late applications.

The applications are open for children across South Tyneside who are in their final year of primary school and due to start secondary school in September 2023.

You can apply for the top choice school you would like to send your child to, as well as second and third preferences, if a place is not available at your first choice.

How to apply?

You can submit your application through South Tyneside council’s website.

By the end of December, all parents and guardians who have completed and returned their application will be sent an acknowledgement to confirm that the application has been received and is being processed.

When will I receive a decision?

On Wednesday, March 1, parents and guardians will be notified which school their child has been offered a place at.

Anyone who completes an online application will be notified by email, while paper submissions will receive confirmation via second class post.

What happens after that and what if I am not happy with the school place my child has been offered?

Thursday, March 16, is the deadline for parents to:

*accept the school place offered (for oversubscribed schools only)

*request to place their child's name on a waiting list

*request an appeal form