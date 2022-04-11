Here are the new food hygiene ratings for five South Tyneside businesses

According to the Food Standards Agency website, inspectors have been at various venues in and around South Tyneside to carry out assessments.

When carrying out a visit, food safety officers look at three key areas which are cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, hygienic food handling, along with management of food safety.

Inspectors then make an assessment based on the above criteria and give a rating from zero to five.

Food hygiene ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency.

A rating of zero means that “urgent improvement is required” whereas a rating of five at the top of the scale means “hygiene standards are very good”.

Here is a list of venues across South Tyneside that have been given a new food hygiene rating by inspectors in recent months:

Rated five:

Bon Appetit Cafe Deli & Gifts at 37 Front Street, Cleadon, Tyne & Wear – rated on February 18, 2022

Rated four:

The Black Horse at Rectory Bank, West Boldon, Tyne & Wear – rated on March 4, 2022

East Boldon Chop Suey House at 1 Front Street, East Boldon, Tyne & Wear – rated on March 4, 2022

Simons Take-away at 1 Tasmania Road, South Shields, Tyne & Wear – rated on March 4, 2022

Rated three: