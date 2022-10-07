Hundreds of jobs available at Newcastle careers fair being held at St James’ Park

Stallholders set up at YHN’s last jobs fair held at St James’ Park.

A host of organisations are coming together alongside Your Homes Newcastle (YHN) for the event on Tuesday, October 11.

Attendees will be able to find out more information about a wide range of job and training opportunities.

The event is taking place at St James’ Park, Barrack Road, Newcastle, NE1 4ST, from 10am to 1pm.

More than 30 other organisations will also be in attendance, including Newcastle City Council, British Airways, LNER, Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service, Royal Navy, North Tyneside Council, Karbon Homes, Newcastle University and many more.

Training providers in attendance include Skills Hub, The Prince’s Trust, Newcastle United Foundation, Newcastle Citizens Advice, and more.

Tina Drury, group managing director at YHN, said: “In these current times, it is great to be able to support people to find employment and make them aware of the many opportunities available to them.

“It is also wonderful to see so many companies, organisations and training providers coming together for this one event which means the people who are looking for work have a wide variety of opportunity to choose from.

“We hope as many people as possible take advantage of this jobs fair, we look forward to welcoming everyone and we are very hopeful that this will be a step forward for people who are looking for first time employment or a change in career.”

Vacancies at YHN include in the contact centre, care services, safe living, and more.

Recruitment managers will be on hand to talk to prospective applicants on the day while there will also be support for those needing help with applications and interview preparation.