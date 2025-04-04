Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ready to join a team that’s all about smart design and big ideas in small spaces 🛠️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IKEA is opening new small-format stores in Chester, Harlow, and Norwich

The stores will offer a curated range of products, food, and planning services

These locations are part of IKEA’s push to be closer to customers across the UK

Jobs are now available, with applications open via the IKEA careers website

Roles span various departments, with a focus on customer service and design

It was recently announced that an iconic Swedish furniture brand has acquired several former Homebase locations, with plans to open new stores across the UK.

IKEA will be introducing its new “small-format” store concept at three sites, offering “the classic IKEA experience that customers know and love, on a smaller scale” in the near future... and there could be more to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new stores are the latest addition to IKEA’s growing portfolio in the UK, and will feature a curated product selection, planning and design services, and click-and-collect options.

Each store will showcase around 5,000 products, with 3,000 available for immediate purchase and the rest available to order.

(Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Food will also be available to customers at the new stores, including what IKEA calls a “compact on-the-go food menu for customers to take away” - featuring its beloved meatballs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new small-format IKEA stores are set to open in the following locations:

Chester

Harlow

Norwich

IKEA UK and Ireland chief executive Peter Jelkeby said: “Harlow, Chester, and Norwich have long been areas of interest to us, and we’re looking forward to bringing the very best of the IKEA experience in a refreshingly compact format to these communities later this year.”

The news stores are part of the retailer’s expansion strategy to be closer to where customers live, work, socialise, and shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jelkeby added: “We know many people want to shop with IKEA but in some instances we are just too far away. That’s why we are strategically expanding our UK footprint, with the aim of showing up in convenient, accessible locations for our customers.”

While there are no further details on additional small-format stores opening in former Homebase locations, given IKEA’s approach, it’s reasonable to assume the company may be keeping an eye out for more potential sites.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it seems likely that additional small-format stores could be introduced throughout the UK in the future.

How to apply for jobs at IKEA

To apply for jobs at IKEA, start by visiting the IKEA careers website at jobs.ikea.com. Once there, you can search for open positions by location, department, or keyword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finding a role that suits your skills and interests, click on the job title to read the full description, including responsibilities and requirements.

If you decide to apply, you'll need to create an online account or log in if you already have one.

The application process usually involves uploading your CV, writing a short personal statement or cover letter, and answering a few screening questions related to the role.

After submission, you’ll receive a confirmation email, and your application will be reviewed by the recruitment team. If successful, you'll be contacted for the next stage, which may involve interviews or assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the best chance of success, make sure your application is tailored to the specific role and reflects IKEA’s values, such as teamwork, customer service, and a passion for home furnishings.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.