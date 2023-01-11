Tyneside Home Improvements is building a successful future.

Jarrow based Tyneside Home Improvements (THI) – which specialises in state-of-the-art extensions, orangeries and conservatories – is set to achieve a record breaking turnover for the second year running.

To meet demand the company has taken on five new staff, including two young apprentices, and added six vans to its now 20-strong fleet.

THI has come a long way since being founded 16 years ago by managing director Kevin Kerr – who started with just one member of staff and now employs 52 people.

He said: "We've enjoyed consistent growth for a sustained period and recognised that we needed to increase our members to meet demand and maintain the quality of service that our customers expect.

"Like most businesses, we have found that the recruitment process has been challenging, but we are pleased to have made some good appointments with industry knowledge.”

He added: "In addition to appointing experienced members of staff we have also invested in an apprentice and intern who we hope will have long-term futures with us."

Despite battling huge challenges over the past two years, including the pandemic and haulage crisis, the firm is on track to rake in orders of £7.6m by the end of the year.

That is £600,000 higher than it was in 2021, when THI celebrated their best year to date.

The new starters include a digital marketing intern, apprentice joiner, delivery driver and two installation supervisors.

The firm says it is benefitting from a growing trend which has seen many home owners opting to "improve rather than move".

Mr Kerr added: "We are more than aware of the ongoing economic challenges but are also upbeat and confident about the short, medium and long-term opportunities for the business.

"Homeowners need to accommodate their growing families, whether that is re-purposing unused space or creating new living areas.

