Keepmoat Homes launches in South Shields following planning permission grant

One of the UK’s top 10 home builders, Keepmoat Homes have launched a brand-new sales office and new show homes in South Shields, with the help of the members of South Tyneside Council.

Planning permission for a second phase of the major £65 million housing development was granted by South Tyneside Council, meaning that a further 251 homes can be built for residential use in the local area.

Keepmoat Homes provide high quality, affordable, new-build homes, and 70 percent of their customers are first-time buyers.

Keepmoat Homes

The new housing development named the River’s Edge Development, located in the Mill Dam area of South Shields will house over 1,000 residents and will also include a riverside promenade which will be open for public use for the first time in over 100 years.

To celebrate the launch, which took place on Wednesday, February 22, Leader of South Tyneside Council - Councillor Tracey Dixon, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety - Councillor Jim Foreman, Head of Economic Growth - John Scott and the Lead Member for Economic Growth, Skills and Climate Change - Councillor Margaret Meling were all in attendance.

Due to the launch, prospective homebuyers will now be able to visit the site and be given the opportunity to tour the newly designed terraced showhomes.

The brand-new sales office will also be available for prospective home buyers to visit, in order to find out more information about the housing development.

The house types available, including four-bedroomed ‘Richmond’ and three-bedroomed ‘Stratton’. They are both modern homes with features designed for family life, such as spacious rooms, en-suite bathrooms, well-equipped kitchen diners and much more.

Phase one of the housing development included delivering 48 properties, while phase two and three will involve delivering a mixture of housing and apartments. This will include six discounted homes and 30 rental properties at an affordable price, in partnership with Bernicia Housing Group.

Ian Worgan, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat said: “We’re thrilled to be able to give home buyers a first glimpse of our exciting and ambitious River’s Edge development. Built on a unique site that surrounds three of the old historic docks, the project offers unrivalled views from many of the new homes.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the new show homes open. This is the culmination of years of careful planning and preparation to transform former industrial land along South Shields riverside into a place that people are proud to call home. We have every faith it will be a really vibrant, desirable location with a huge amount of interest from local people.”

She continued: “Our regeneration plans focus on increasing the residential population in and around the town centre – this means more footfall, more people using local businesses and services, supporting the local economy and therefore helping build a sustainable future for the town.”