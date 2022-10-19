South Tyneside Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses including pubs and takeaways a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

During inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

The inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

NE33

New Sun Dial, South Shields

Shields Shawarma, 6 Chichester Road, South Shields, NE33 4AF - Awarded four stars on September 6.

Stanhope Tandoori, at 156a Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4AQ - Awarded three stars on September 29.

The New Sundial, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD - Awarded four stars on April 25.

NE35

Rising Sun Inn, 40 North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AX - Awarded four stars on September 25.