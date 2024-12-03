Logistics firm is moving in the right direction

Anthony Hood and Craig Cotterill at their firm's new building.

A logistics and warehousing company in South Tyneside has doubled the size of base as business booms.

3Sixty 3pl Ltd has taken out a ten-year lease on a 31,000 sq ft warehouse next to it’s existing HQ in Waldridge Way, South Shields, as well as a further 10,000 sq ft of open space.

Founded by Anthony Hood and Craig Cotterill in 2022, the firm has capitalise on the region’s growing automotive and advanced manufacturing industries – with customers including Nissan suppliers and General Electric – the multinational conglomerate developing turbines and blades for the Dogger Bank wind farm.

Anthony said: “We knew there was a real demand for storage and handling provision for companies in the manufacturing and energy sectors but even we’ve been taken aback by just how much the company has grown.

“This latest investment is a real statement of intent. We have always said that, when we set up, we would love nothing more than to continue supporting the local economy, and through this expansion we’re doing just that.

“It will see us create jobs for local people, procure more products and services from local suppliers and even more importantly, it will ensure we can continue to sustain the supply chains underpinning some of the region’s most significant developments.”

3Sixty 3pl’s expansion has been supported with a business growth grant from Invest South Tyneside – the business investment arm of South Tyneside Council.

Funding from the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund has supported securing of the premises, new forklifts, racking and lifting and handling equipment.

Craig added: “Both the grant and the general support we’ve received from South Tyneside Council have been a huge help.

“We knew we needed to upsize and the grant allowed us to minimise the risk and ensured that, as soon as we got the keys, we were ready to be operational.”

“Just knowing the team at Invest South Tyneside are at the other end of a phone to support us has been a huge boost.”

Cllr Margaret Meling, cabinet member for economic growth and transport at South Tyneside Council, said: “The business growth grants were launched to stimulate inward investment and help the borough’s existing firms grow, and 3Sixty 3pl Ltd is a fantastic success story which we are very proud to have been able to support.”