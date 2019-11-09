Longstanding South Shields pub Annie McCarthy's suddenly shuts its doors

Longstanding pub, Annie McCarthy's on Albemarle Steet, South Shields has suddenly closed its doors.

Annie McCarthy's pub, on Albemarle Street has called last orders for what could be the final time after staff and residents found it boarded up out of the blue on October 8.

The pub, which was formerly known as The Albermarle, has been Annie McCarthy’s for more than 20 years.

It was once a popular drinking spot with locals, but staff say things had begun to decline and was struggling to stay afloat.

The pub is the latest in a line of longstanding South Shields drinking spots to call last orders in recent years, following the likes of the Holborn Rose and Crown in September and the Water’s Edge in 2018.

Tracey Saleh, who had worked at the pub for the past year, says there were only two members of staff left by the time it closed.

“It just shut all of a sudden,” said the barmaid.

“I both was and wasn’t surprised that it had closed in a way. It just wasn’t making enough, the way the pub trade is these days.”

Despite issues with theft and anti-social behaviour at the venue in the past, the team had turned things around and Annie’s will be a big miss to regulars, says Tracey.

“It was starting to become a nice friendly pub,” she continued,

“It was a big part of the community for the regulars who went in, they had been going for years.

“They don’t go out as much now and when they do it’s not the same, it doesn’t have the same atmosphere.”

However there is believed to have been some interest in the pub, which is owned by Admiral Taverns, and it is hoped that it could still be restored to its former glory.

“It needs somebody else to give it a better chance,” added Tracey.

“It could be a great pub with the right people running it, it’s in a prime location.