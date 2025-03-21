As our countdown to the Best of South Tyneside Awards continues, we take a look at another of the event’s sponsors.

Tivoli landscaping group are sponsoring the Sporting achievement award in the 2025 edition of the awards and, after being part of the awards last year, the team are back once again.

“The awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the outstanding work that goes on in the community” said a company spokesperson.

“90% of our staff live locally so these awards resonate through the business. This will be our second year sponsoring the awards and are very much looking forward to seeing more amazing people and all they do for the community.”

The region has been maintained by Tivoli for ove 30 years with the group helping with a series of services including Grounds Maintenance, Landscape Construction, Arboriculture, Winter Maintenance, Interior Plants and Floristry, Pest control and green solutions.

“Many of Tivoli employees have lived and work in the borough of South Tyneside on the ground’s maintenance” added a spokesperson.

“They take great pride in doing the work every day, It's their Borough and Their home.”

Work on spaces across the region can be seen with the company offering maintenance services for South Tyneside’s green space, Parks, Housing areas, communal garden, housing plus schemes and football and sports pitches.

They added: “Tivoli employ over 40 people that live in South Tyneside and are part of the south Tyneside community. We have also donated to foodbanks and carry out work with various social enterprises.”

Set to take place on Thursday, March 27 at the Clarion Hotel, Newcastle South.

Nominations for the awards have now closed, but the night is a chance for those up for awards to enjoy the fruits of their hard work across the borough.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Find out more through National World Events.

