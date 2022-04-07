New man takes over at booming Hebburn firm

Tony Lister, CEO and executive director of Castle Building Services with new managing director Andrew Dawson.

Andrew Dawson has taken over as managing director of Hebburn-based, Castle Building Services.

Mr Dawson has been with the firm for 12 years and takes on his new role after seven years as the company’s commercial and financial director.

He takes over from David Harland, who becomes executive director.

Castle Building Services has its headquarters on the town’s Monkton BusinessPark and employs 134 people with offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh,

Teesside and Leeds.

Last year it recorded a £30m turnover and is one of the UK’s leading providers of building services, offering a wide range of engineering and contracting services covering all aspects of building, mechanical, public health, renewable and electrical engineering.

Mr Dawson said: “I want to build upon the solid foundations already established over the years, which includes completing our projects on programme, within budget and to an exceptional standard.

"The last two years has seen many businesses, including ourselves, in unchartered territories due to the pandemic and the focus now is very much on stability and sustained growth.”

He added: “Continual improvement across the business is something that I am passionate about. Indeed, I am an example of this, in that I joined as a mechanical estimator, became commercial and financialdirector and I am now managing director.

"I look forward to developing and retaining our exceptional team, from apprentices through to senior management, and to building on the very strong

relationships we have with our clients.

“In terms of future growth, a key objective for us will be working with clients to integrate our green building services and company sustainability offering, alongside our full range of support services for the design and installation of all building services and construction solutions.”

Tony Lister, CEO and executive director, said: “On behalf of the board at Castle Building Services I

would like to congratulate Andrew on his appointment.

“Andrew’s promotion is testament to his hard work having progressed through the business over the last 12 years.