North East business launch new networking event for South Tyneside business couples
A North East business has launched an innovative ‘Rock Hoppers’ networking group for couples in business together.
Marketing Agency dodio, led by husband and wife team Chris and Senga Kean, has set up “The Rock Hoppers” for couples (throuples, polycules or constellations) in business together.
In today’s fast-changing world of hybrid working, more and more couples are choosing to go into business together, but Senga and Chris realised there was a gap in the market when it comes to support for the unique challenges and pressure this puts on a relationship.
This is when Senga first had the idea of The Rock Hoppers – a fun and informal network for professional couples on the same unique journey together to meet up, support, and learn from each other.
Named after the hardy penguins who mate for life and work together to overcome life’s obstacles, The Rock Hoppers will venture across the business landscape to build a colony of couples who have taken the leap into business together.
Senga said: “The aim of the group is to provide advice and support for couples in business through a mix of fun, informal networking events, podcasts, and social occasions.”
They will be huddling together to offer and accept support and advice in person and online, with a mix of fun, informal networking events, podcasts, and social occasions.
Sunderland’s dodio - the ‘Do Studio’ – strategic marketing agency, support businesses and organisations across the North-East and nationwide.
Founded by Senga and Chris, the agency has gone from strength to strength over the last 10 years. dodio provides comprehensive marketing services from designing and developing websites, digital marketing strategies, and social media management, to graphic design, copywriting, and more.
dodio has worked with clients including Sunderland City Council, award-winning swim school in at the deep end, South Tyneside Health Collaboration, the NHS, The North East BIC, and many more.
Until now there has been no dedicated support groups for couples in business and whether it comes from a genuine place of wanting to meet and supportlike-minded couples.
If you are working with your partner and want to meet couples to network, learn and support each other then Senga and Chris would love to hear from you at www.therockhoppers.co.uk
