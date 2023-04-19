South Tyneside teacher set to race in London Marathon this weekend
A South Tyneside special needs teacher will swap books for trainers as she takes on the London marathon this weekend in a bid to raise money for three charities.
Susan Burgess who teaches in the social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) base at Lord Blyton Primary School in South Shields will run the 26.2 mile challenge in a bid to raise money for three charities close to her heart.
The 40-year-old will raise funds for charities inluding KAYAKS which supports those with additonal needs and disabilities, Jarrow Post 11 a specialised unit attached to Jarrow School supporting children with autism and South Tyneside Young Carers who support young carers and their families.
Susan’s sons Jensen, 9 and Logan 12 are both young carers and have benefited from the charities she is raising money for with oldest son Logan attending Jarrow Post 11.
Susan took up running shortly after Logan was born and has competed in many runs over the years including Rotterdam Marathon and each year since 2014 she has competed in the Great North Run which she is set to do again this year.
Jensen and Logan will also compete in the Junior Greath North Run to help raise money too.
Susan who also runs for South Shields Harriers said: “The training has been going well, it’s difficult to fit in with working full time and having two children of my own but I’ve done as much as I can and I’m as ready as I’ll ever be.”
“My husband and sons will be there to support me whilst doing the race and there will be some celebrations for completing the run when we come back home.”
Susan is hoping to complete the marathon in just under four hours.
She has set a target of £500 but hopes to raise much more than this for the charities that help transform the lives of people they support.
If you’d like to donate to the cause you can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/susan-burgess
