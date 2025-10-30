New social enterprise ‘Crossing Paths CIC’ launches to connect people, purpose and opportunity

Ian Farrar and Mischa Steele

A new South Tyneside-based social enterprise, Crossing Paths CIC, has officially launched with a mission to help people from all walks of life discover confidence, direction, and opportunity through real-world learning. Founded by Ian Farrar and Mischa Steele, Crossing Paths creates immersive, people-centered programmes that bring together young people, adults, and emerging leaders to learn by doing — not by theory. The organisation’s belief is simple: when paths cross, futures open.

Real-world learning for real people

Crossing Paths CIC works with local employers, community projects, and civic partners to deliver hands-on learning experiences that build confidence, connection, and purpose.

Its growing programme family includes:

Ian Farrar CEO and Mischa Steel Programme Director

- Spark: Short, confidence-building experiences for students and school leavers, helping them discover new ideas, role models, and possibilities.

- Launchpad: A pathway for young adults exploring purpose, direction, and opportunity — connecting them with workplaces, mentors, and community changemakers.

- Ignite: A supportive programme for adults ready to reconnect, re-enter work, or explore new directions.

- Leadership Unplugged: An immersive learning experience for high-potential leaders — real people, real environments, and real growth, with no slides or jargon.

Each programme blends lived experience with accredited learning and recognised qualifications, ensuring participants not only grow in confidence but gain credentials that open doors to future work and study.

Open and inclusive by design

Crossing Paths CIC is open to everyone who wants to grow in confidence and discover new opportunities — while placing particular focus on reaching people who may have faced extra barriers due to background, circumstance, or experience.

Participants are supported to build confidence, rediscover purpose, and see what’s possible through exposure to real people, real places, and real opportunities.

Quotes

Ian Farrar, Founder of Crossing Paths CIC, said: “Crossing Paths is about bringing people together who might never normally meet — because that’s where growth happens.

"We’re helping people see themselves differently, whether that’s a young person finding their spark, an adult rebuilding confidence, or a leader learning to connect in a more human way.

"Real learning doesn’t happen in a classroom. It happens when you get out there, listen, and see what’s possible in the world around you.”

Mischa Steele Programme Director of Crossing Paths CIC, added: “We’ve seen how confidence grows when people are seen, heard, and included. Crossing Paths is about creating those moments — where potential turns into purpose.”

Building partnerships across South Tyneside and beyond

Crossing Paths CIC is already working with local businesses, education, and community organisations to co-design experiences and connect people to live opportunities.

The organisation’s approach blends social impact with employability, enterprise, and personal development — creating a bridge between communities, education, and the private sector.

About Crossing Paths CIC

Crossing Paths CIC is a South Tyneside-based social enterprise creating real-world learning experiences that help people build purpose, confidence, and opportunity.

By connecting business, community, and civic life, Crossing Paths helps individuals see what’s possible — and take the next step with confidence.

Website: crossingpaths.org.uk

Social: @CrossingPathsCIC