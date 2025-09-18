NorthStandard strengthens ties to its North-East maritime heritage and welcomes future leaders

NorthStandard, one of the world’s leading marine insurers, has reaffirmed its commitment to both its global membership and the North East’s proud maritime heritage by hosting its international board meeting at its Newcastle headquarters. To mark the occasion, the company welcomed cadets from South Shields Marine School – a gesture aimed at inspiring and empowering the next generation of maritime leaders.

Headquartered on Newcastle’s Quayside and with heritage spanning over 160 years, the organisation employs over 300 people locally and more than 700 globally across 13 countries, making it one of the region’s largest and most internationally connected employers.

Chaired by Cesare d’Amico, CEO of d'Amico Societa di Navigazione SpA, with Nicolas Hadjioannou, CEO of Cymona Shipping Management SAM and Executive Chairman of Alassia Newships Management serving as a Vice Chair, NorthStandard’s board brings together 16 directors from around the world, including leading international shipowners.

The North East has long played a central role in shaping the global maritime industry, with the region’s shipowners pioneering the mutual insurance model that laid the foundations for today’s P&I clubs. NorthStandard continues to leverage this local maritime heritage and talent while scaling its international ambitions responsibly.

NorthStandard Vice Chair Nicolas Hadjioannou, Chair Cesare d’Amico, Managing Directors Jeremy Grose and Paul Jennings, and Kate Gillespie, Head of NorthStandard Academy, pictured with cadets and staff from South Shields Marine School.

Paul Jennings, Managing Director of NorthStandard, said: “Having our largest UK headquarter office strategically located in Newcastle pays homage to a proud maritime legacy, while highlighting the North East’s ongoing role as a leading global marine hub. We are proud to bring our board together here to the Quayside, where part of our story began.”

As part of the board meeting programme, NorthStandard also welcomed cadets from South Shields Marine School to its Quayside headquarters. The cadets took part in a day filled with workshops on the role of P&I associations, the concept of mutual underwriting, and the support these clubs provide to shipowners and seafarers. They also met with NorthStandard staff, many of whom were former seafarers, to learn about career progression opportunities.

Jeremy Grose, Managing Director of NorthStandard, said: “Engaging with young professionals is vital to the future of our industry.

As we look to tackle challenges such as skill gaps, decarbonisation and digitalisation, it is inspiring to see the next generation of seafarers taking such an active interest in the role of mutual insurance and the global maritime community.”

The visit concluded with a Q&A session with NorthStandard’s Chair and Vice Chair, offering cadets valuable insight into the future of maritime insurance and the opportunities ahead for the next generation.

Simon Ashton, Principal of South Shields Marine School, said: “We would like to thank the staff at NorthStandard for inviting us to discover and learn more about the valuable work they do for the wider maritime industry. For our cadets, the world of maritime insurance is a valuable part of their studies, and the knowledge and guidance they have received will benefit them in their future when working at sea.”

NorthStandard’s Chair, Cesare d’Amico, said: “It was an honour to hold our board meeting in Newcastle, a city that has played such an important role in maritime history and continues to drive innovation today – and there is no better way to celebrate this than by fostering the next generation of industry talent.”