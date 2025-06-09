Percy Hedley Foundation strengthens Board of Trustees with two new appointments

The Percy Hedley Foundation has welcomed two new appointments, Brian Foreman and Fran Craik, to the Board of Trustees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian and Fran bring a combined experience in finance and education, respectively, to contribute to the Foundation’s long-term strategic direction.

Brian holds 38 years of banking experience, having recently stepped down from a role at Handelsbanken, where he headed an extended team spanning both corporate and private banking. Prior to this, he was head of SME at Barclays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian also led a specialist team at Barclays focused on structuring financial solutions for the higher and further education sectors. His leadership was instrumental in facilitating investment in major campus development across the North East and Yorkshire.

Fran Craik and Brian Foreman

Fran has over 20 years of education experience, having led multiple secondary schools across the North East as an executive Headteacher.

She is currently Chief Standards Officer for Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust which comprises 11,500 children across 30 primary and secondary schools.

Janet Donnelly, Chair of the Board of Trustees said:

“We are delighted to welcome our newest appointments, Brian Foreman and Fran Craik, to the Board of Trustees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brian and Fran will ensure the Foundation continues to have the right level of expertise to engage in meaningful and informed discussions, strengthening our ability to respond to future emerging challenges and opportunities with enhanced confidence and clarity.

“Their diverse experience and shared commitment to our mission will be invaluable, ensuring we continue to provide high quality support to our service users, placing their needs at the heart of everything we do.”