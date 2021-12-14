Popular South Shields micro brewery celebrates successful first year despite pandemic

One More Than Two Brewery in Portberry Street, South Shields, opened in September 2020 with the idea of creating the first ‘community brewery’ in South Tyneside and since then the business has gone from strength to strength.

The brewery prides itself on its partnerships with other independent businesses in the North East. Founder Chris Donovan has a firm belief in showcasing other South Tyneside businesses and ultimately keeping money within the local economy, whilst providing an all-inclusive space for the local community.

They have also taken on a new starter through the Government Kickstart Scheme, which was put in place to create new jobs for 16- to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long-term employment.

Chris Donovan, Owner of One More Than Two Brewery

Everything in the brewery, taproom and bottleshop is sourced locally from traditional real ales down to the nuts.

The business has had to evolve with lockdown from offering a home delivery service to setting up an outdoor seating area as part of Covid restrictions.

Chris said: “The pandemic highlighted the importance of community and togetherness for many people and One More Than Two Brewery wants to be that space for people in the North East. People often come into the brewery as strangers and leave as friends, and I believe the magic of the brewery is the culture we have created within it.”

Cllr Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy at South Tyneside Council said: “It’s wonderful to see a local business thrive and champion the people and businesses in South Tyneside. Hospitality has suffered as much as any industry during the pandemic so it’s particularly pleasing to see our local brewery doing so well. Congratulations on a successful year and we look forward to seeing what One More Than Two Brewery will do next.”

The brewery is also in partnership with South Shields Football Club and is now looking ahead into the new year with some ambitious plans for 2022 including beer festival and stand-up comedian nights.

