South Shields travel agent flying high after being nominated for an award
A South Shields travel agent is on cloud nine after being shortlisted for an award.
Westoe Travel, run by Graeme and Joan Brett, has been announced as a finalist in TTG Media’s Top Travel Agency 2022.
The pair have run the popular travel agents for more than 30 years and have made the finalist list for the North East region amongst four other competitors.
The travel agency have won the award before and is thrilled to be nominated for the award again.
For almost two years the business has dealt with difficult times due to the impact of Covid-19 but has kept going throughout the uncertainty. The small close-knit team worked around the clock to refund and re-arrange customers holidays.
Graeme said: “To be nominated for the award is a real boost to us after everything we’ve been through the last two years.”
More recently Westoe Travel began offering rail and hotel packages which has been a huge hit during lockdown when foreign travel wasn’t permitted or people didn’t feel safe travelling abroad. With many people choosing holidays in the UK, this new package has become a crucial part of the business.
Graeme added: “Everybody has worked really hard during difficult circumstances. It’d be great for us to win the award, things are starting to get back to normal for the business, people have more certainty booking holidays now.”
The team at Westoe Travel will be attending the awards ceremony which takes place on Thursday, 24 March at The Vox in Birmingham.